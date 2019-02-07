Front Line Assembly launches new video for Falco’s ‘Rock me Amadeus’ with Mindless Self Indulgence singer

Front Line Assembly has just released a new video for their cover of Falco’s cult track “Rock Me Amadeus” featuring Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence. The song is part of FLA’s album entitled “Wake Up The Coma” being released by Metropolis Records this week with contributions from Robert Görl (DAF), Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost), and Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Cocksure, Ministry).

You can order the 2LP vinyl version right here.

The video:

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.