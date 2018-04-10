Dive sees 2 vinyls released: reissue ‘Grinding Walls’ (2LP) and ‘Let Me In’ (12inch)

Out via Mecanica later in May is a limited edition of 550 copies on double green vinyl of “Grinding Walls”. The 2LP set will be released as a gatefold sleeve with printed inner sleeves and a numbered card.

This re-release can be ordered now.

The album is the soundtrack composed by Dirk Ivens in collaboration with Sigillum S for a film created by the visual artist Petulia Mattioli aka KOMA. Originally released by Daft Records in 1995, this release is pressed for the first time ever on vinyl – including all original tracks plus some bonus songs taken from “No Pain No Game” and other old compilations.

Next is the 12inch “Let Me In” taken from Dive’s most recent album “Underneath”. The vinyl features 2 exclusive mixes (including one by Mildreda) of the title song, plus 2 exclusive new tracks, the ambient instrumental “Hollie” and the Suicide-Cover “I Remember”.

You can order this limited edition release right here.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.