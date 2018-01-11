Cesium_137 to release ‘Rise To Conquer’, their first studio album in 6 years – available now for ordering

Out on January 19 is the newest studio album by Cesium_137, the duo consisting of Vince Guzzardo and Isaac Glendening. “Rise To Conquer” is the follow-up to the 2012 released “Science And Sound” album and the first sign of studio life in 6 years.

On “Rise To Conquer” the duo continues to blend elements of EBM, trance, synth pop and IDM. , the two have set out to create a unique form of emotive electronic dance music. You can order this new album right now from Storming The Base.

Here’s the album trailer.