Adoration Destroyed launches ‘Never Mine Redux’ video – exclusive premiere on Side-Line

“Never Mine Redux” is the second music video for Austin, Texas-based dark electro act Adoration Destroyed and is as the band calls it ‘an exploration into jealousy, heartbreak’. You can exclusively view the video for the very first time here on Side-Line.

This track is a more somber and sultry reimagining of the original song “Never Mine” as featured on the Cleopatra Records-released debut EP “Ritual Damage”.

Look our for Adoration Destroyed on tour in early June with the likes of with Fires (Metropolis Records) and fellow Cleopatra Records band Xentrifuge.

Purchase the EP now at iTunes and stream it at Spotify.

