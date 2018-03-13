840 US Dollar per post. That is what Facebook wants us to pay in order to reach our followers.

Facebook is seriously undermining the reach pages have these days. This is no problem for online shops since they get an immediate return on their investment in ads. But it is a problem for news organisations like Side-Line who do not have the deep pockets to pay for reach. Facebook for instance will only push the news we post to our followers if we are willing to cough up 840 US Dollar… per post.

Ridiculous, but there is a way around.

In order to keep on getting our news in your newsfeed, there is just one simple thing you need to do.

Step 1: Surf to the Facebook page of Side-Line. Step 2: Klik on the icon ‘Following’ and then select the option ‘See First’.

The operation is the same on the desktop and mobile version of the social media monopolist. Below is also a video we posted on our Facebook page of how to proceed.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.