“Animus Retinentia” is the 3rd full length album by Peter Bjärgö (Arcana, Sophia). Throughout the 11 tracks you can expect a mix of dreamy piano parts, rhythmic percussions, Bjärgö’s trade mark acoustic guitar and solemn vocals.

The album is out via Cyclic Law on March 1st and can be ordered straight from the label’s webstore. The CD itself comes as a 6 panel digipak limited to just 500 copies.

Below is a preview of all of the tracks on this album: