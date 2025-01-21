Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Uurros is a Finnish-Danish experimental horror folk band featuring Marko Siekkinen (vocals, banjo, mandolin) and Søren Mosdal (beats, synthesizers, bass). In case you wondered, the name ‘uurros’ translates to ‘groove’ or ‘notch’ in English.

‘Horror folk’, also referred to as ‘folk horror’, is a genre that fuses traditional folk music elements with themes of horror and the supernatural. It creates eerie, unsettling atmospheres by weaving narratives rooted in folklore, rural landscapes, and occult traditions. In recent years, this genre has experienced a revival, influencing music, film, and other media.

In the case of Uurros, you can expect a unique sound, blending off-key banjos and mandolins with samples crafted from clatters and tin cans. Their vocals, a mix of singing and shouting, are performed in a self-invented language. The band’s debut album, “Meu Hewe Karae”, offers soundscapes reminiscent of horror movie scores.

Both members have backgrounds in alternative bands, including Angkor Wrack (a Danish punk duo from Copenhagen) and Maple Cross (a Finnish thrash metal band originating from Jääli, Oulu, Pohjois-Pohjanmaa).

Their first video, “Nelece Revia“, serves as an initial teaser for their debut album, “Meu Hewe Karae”.

