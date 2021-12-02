William Orbit returns with first solo release in seven years

(Photo by Rankin) William Orbit makes a return with a new EP, “Starbeam”, out now via Anjunadeep. The EP holds 6 tracks, 4 songs and 2 remixes. The last solo release by Orbit already dates from 2014 when he released “Orbit Symphonic” and “Strange Cargo 5 “.

The label releasing the new material is Anjunadeep, a record label based in London which was founded in 2005 by Above & Beyond and their manager James Grant. Anjunadeep has introduced artists like Dusky, Yotto, Lane 8 and Cubicolor, and has released albums from Moon Boots, Way Out West, Dusky and Michael Cassette.

Below is the video for “Starbeam” in an extended mix by Shocklee.

You can check out the complete release below.

<a href="https://anjunadeep.bandcamp.com/album/starbeam-ep">Starbeam EP by William Orbit</a>