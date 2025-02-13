Wertstahl – Faceless Opponent (Digital/CD Album – Battlecommand.org)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German project Wertstahl has been active for over 20 years, releasing numerous works despite line-up changes over time. Nevertheless, the group has remained intact, unveiling its latest album at the end of 2024.

Drawing clear inspiration from the 80s and 90s, the album kicks off with a bold and unexpected nod to Front 242’s iconic “Headhunter”. The way they incorporate the original chorus lyrics in their own composition is daring—but it works.

Wertstahl is known for delivering powerful tracks driven by bombastic drum sections and pure, danceable EBM, evoking the genre’s golden era. The rough, unpolished vocal production perfectly complements the music’s raw energy.

Packed with solid tracks, this album is sure to resonate with EBM devotees. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Checkmate”:

https://battlecommand.bandcamp.com/track/checkmate

