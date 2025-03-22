Noromakina interview: ‘I Don’t Like Being Stuck In A Mold’                                                                           

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Noromakina is a Colombian Electro solo project led by Juan Manuel, also known as ‘Mel Zb.’ Two years after the debut album “Vile Vortex”, its successor, “Insomnia”, was released at the end of last year. Like its predecessor, the album was released by Cold Transmission Music. This work is a seamless fusion of Minimal-EBM, Dark-Electro/Wave, and Body-Techno. The music is irresistibly danceable, resulting in a solid Electro record that, in my opinion, stands among the best releases in the genre over the past year. Hence, this interview serves as both an introduction to and a deeper exploration of Noromakina. (Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: To take off, can you introduce us to Noromakina? How did the project come to life, and what is your musical background?

Mel: First of all, thanks for the support and this interview! This project started because I’ve always been into music production or being in some momentary band that goes nowhere… That’s why I decided to start an Electronic music project by myself, that way I don’t have to deal with band drama!

My musical background is very broad. It goes from Industrial music, Death-Metal, Hip Hop, Classical music and so on, I love almost every kind of music.

Q: Can you paint us a picture of the Electronic music scene in Colombia? What opportunities does it offer for artists like yourselves?

Mel: I think Colombia is a great place for the Electronic music scene. I grew up going to Techno raves and such. The Dark-Wave scene, on the other hand, is still a very niche scene in my opinion, although I’ve seen it grow bigger every year.

Q: Last year, you released your debut album, “Insomnia”, following a series of singles. What does this first official album represent for you? What philosophies, influences, and sounds shaped its creation?

Mel: For me it represents a wide variety of things, a puzzle of sounds that come together in the end. I tend to get bored really fast when I repeat the same thing over and over, that’s why in “Insomnia” I tried to fuse a variety of sounds that express my search for something new, I don’t like being stuck in a mold. Oh, and many things have influenced my sound, from Techno to Metal to Hip Hop or whatever I’m listening at that point.

Q: To me “Insomnia” delivers a polished Electronic sound, blending Dark-Electro with Minimal-EBM elements. Can you dive deeper into the songs and the inspirations behind them?

Mel: “Insomnia” is a very Electronic driven album, basically for me I found inspiration on Techno, Indie Dance, EBM, Electroclash and of course Dark-Wave.

I like to inject stories and sounds with dark elements, that’s who I am so that’s what comes out naturally.

Q: What is your creative process like in the studio? What do you prioritize during production, and what were the biggest challenges you faced while creating “Insomnia”?

Mel: My process starts with me being alone, relaxed and open to see what this machines can do. I usually make many demo songs and then narrow down the winner candidates. I prioritize sound since it’s the biggest challenge! Ending up with a good song with a good sound is not that easy as it looks. Mixing is a pain in the ass!

Q: Noromakina is also a live project. What can audiences expect from your live performances? How do you translate your studio creations to the stage, and what are your plans for this year? Is there a chance we’ll see you performing in Europe?

Mel: My audience can expect a raw performance, filled with analog and digital sounds, reverbed vocals and a rollercoaster of songs that can go from every energetic, to very deep and somber.

Currently this year I’m working on some new singles and yes, I’d love to go to Europe and it’s a dream to play there!

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

