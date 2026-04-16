April 16, 2026

Vexillary – Digital Suspiria (Digital Album – Con:trace)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 16, 2026
Vexillary

Vexillary – Digital Suspiria

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New Yorker Reza Seirafi returns with a new album, drawing inspiration from themes of spiritual recursion, emotional circuits, and machine worship. These concepts are distilled into a nine-track release.

Seirafi continues to blend a wide range of influences; he throws everything into the mix, yet the individual elements remain clearly recognizable, spanning Techno, Electro-Pop, Trance, Ethereal, and a darker touch of EBM. With Vexillary, genre boundaries and trends seem largely irrelevant—his work appears driven instead by spontaneity and an abundance of ideas. The result is highly danceable, propelled by solid beats, while also embracing a sensual, ethereal quality when the enchanting female vocals come to the fore.

There is much to appreciate on this record, though my personal preference leans toward its darker moments. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Riptide”:

https://vexillary.bandcamp.com/track/riptide

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