Vexillary – Digital Suspiria (Digital Album – Con:trace)

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New Yorker Reza Seirafi returns with a new album, drawing inspiration from themes of spiritual recursion, emotional circuits, and machine worship. These concepts are distilled into a nine-track release.

Seirafi continues to blend a wide range of influences; he throws everything into the mix, yet the individual elements remain clearly recognizable, spanning Techno, Electro-Pop, Trance, Ethereal, and a darker touch of EBM. With Vexillary, genre boundaries and trends seem largely irrelevant—his work appears driven instead by spontaneity and an abundance of ideas. The result is highly danceable, propelled by solid beats, while also embracing a sensual, ethereal quality when the enchanting female vocals come to the fore.

There is much to appreciate on this record, though my personal preference leans toward its darker moments. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Riptide”:

https://vexillary.bandcamp.com/track/riptide

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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