Everyone has a preferred Depeche Mode, Recoil, or Martin Gore album, EP or single. Today we revisit one of the less commercial pearls, namely the debut solo studio release by Martin Gore, the “Counterfeit” EP.

Following the extensive recording and touring for Depeche Mode’s “Music for the Masses“, Gore – the primary songwriter and a founding member of Depeche Mode – sought a more intimate creative outlet. He selected lesser-known tracks that had inspired him, aiming to pay homage while infusing them with his unique style. It’s not surprising that the EP’s name, “Counterfeit”, played on the idea of recreating (or “counterfeiting”) original songs in his own voice and sound.

For the recording Gore worked closely with Rico Conning. Rico Conning, a British musician and producer, engineered and co-produced the EP alongside Gore at Sam Therapy Studios in London. During the recording process the duo used a blend of synthesizers, drum machines, and live instrumentation.

The EP features six tracks, each a reinterpretation of a song by a different artist:

“Compulsion” by Joe Crow “In a Manner of Speaking” by Tuxedomoon “Smile in the Crowd” by The Durutti Column “Gone” by The Comsat Angels “Never Turn Your Back on Mother Earth” by Sparks “Motherless Child” (Traditional Spiritual)

The “Counterfeit” EP was released on June 12, 1989, by Mute Records and was quite well received by both the press and the Depeche Mode ‘black swarm’. Commercially, the EP was modestly successful, and up until now still has a niche appeal.

A follow-up cover album followed in 2003, simply titled ” album “Counterfeit²”. The bands Martin Gore covered on Counterfeit² are: Blind Willie Johnson, David Essex, Hank Thompson, Julee Cruise, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Brian Eno, Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson, John Lennon, Hildegard Knef, Iggy Pop, The Velvet Underground.

Tracks that didn’t make the final cut

The EP holds 6 tracks, but he at least recorded one (or two) more that never made the final cut.

For instance there’s his cover of “Down in the Boondocks“, a song originally written by Joe South and popularized by Billy Joe Royal in 1965. Gore’s rendition, also recorded around 1989, was intended for his “Counterfeit” EP but ultimately remained unreleased, officially that is.

He also recorded a cover of “I Love You Love Me Love”, originally performed by Gary Glitter in 1973. This rendition was also not officially released but has surfaced on bootleg compilations.It’s not sure this track was intended for the “Counterfeit” EP though.

The Martin Gore hotel sessions

That Gore likes doing covers is an understatement. During the late 1990s, Martin Gore engaged in informal “piano sessions” at hotel lounges following certain performances. These impromptu gatherings featured Gore playing piano renditions of both Depeche Mode tracks and various cover songs.

Included were covers from ABBA, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones, Darrell Glenn, Mac Davis, Mark James, David Bowie, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), Leonard Cohen, The Beatles, The Skyliners,, The Doors, John Paul Young, Oasis, Sex Pistols, Marvin Gaye, and so on.

These sessions were typically attended by a small group of fans and friends and several recordings of some sessions have surfaced as bootlegs.

Some of the better known sessions that have been spread online include:

May 7, 1997 – Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cologne, Germany : After recording a performance for RTL’s Samstag Nacht, Gore performed songs such as “When The Night Is Cold,” “He Touched Me,” and “Crying In The Chapel.”

: After recording a performance for RTL’s Samstag Nacht, Gore performed songs such as “When The Night Is Cold,” “He Touched Me,” and “Crying In The Chapel.” October 6, 1998 – Hyatt Regency Hotel, Cologne, Germany : Following a Depeche Mode concert, Gore’s setlist included “My True Love,” “Let Me Take You Love,” and “Yesterday.”

: Following a Depeche Mode concert, Gore’s setlist included “My True Love,” “Let Me Take You Love,” and “Yesterday.” October 9, 1998 – Maritim Grand Hotel, Hannover, Germany : This session featured tracks like “Enjoy The Silence” and “Ice Machine.”

: This session featured tracks like “Enjoy The Silence” and “Ice Machine.” October 13, 1998 – Kempinski Four Seasons Hotel, Munich, Germany: Gore’s performance included “Sister Of Night,” “Just Can’t Get Enough,” and “Moon River.”

While not part of his official discography, these covers do provide a perfect insight into Gore’s musical influences and his penchant for reinterpreting rather diverse tracks.

Below is an example of such a session.

