The US-based Unitcode:Machine joins the SkyQode family of artsts. The band is the brainchild of Eric K, who has been producing electronic music since 2000.

With their first official release in 2004, Unitcode:Machine established themselves as mix of multiple genres that inspire the group blending elements of EBM and industrial with synthpop, and many other styles.

Currently the label is preparing a reissue of the band’s debut album “Nosophobia”, while the band itself is laying the final touches to the sophomore album “Tyranny” featuring guest artists Dre Robinson (Databomb, Cylab, Download), Alex Virlios (Blue Images), and Antonym. The release dates will be announced soon.

You can follow Unitcode:Machine on Facebook.

