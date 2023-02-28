Ukrainian tribal ambient act Dva Dereva returns with all new single, ‘Black Spring’
The Ukrainian act Dva Dereva is back with the all new (excellent!) single “Black Spring” out on Microcosmos Records. The 11:12 minute strong track was written and produced by Nadya Makarova and Artem Cherchynskyi.
The Dva Dereva project was formed in 2010 and over the years has performed meditative and trance acoustic music using a wide range of ethnic and archaic musical instruments. Since the end of 2018, the project has begun experimenting with a new electronic sound. The experiments led to the emergence of a new approach that combines the sound of analog synthesizers, acoustic instruments, author’s lyrics and mantras of different traditions. In the band’s current sound you can hear elements of such genres as trip-hop, drone ambient or tribal ambient.
Readers will recognise the band from our Electro Resistance compilation series where they were featured with the tracks “Wind In The Desert” on “Electronic Resistance” and “Meet Me” on “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.