Ukrainian tribal ambient act Dva Dereva returns with all new single, ‘Black Spring’

The Ukrainian act Dva Dereva is back with the all new (excellent!) single “Black Spring” out on Microcosmos Records. The 11:12 minute strong track was written and produced by Nadya Makarova and Artem Cherchynskyi.

The Dva Dereva project was formed in 2010 and over the years has performed meditative and trance acoustic music using a wide range of ethnic and archaic musical instruments. Since the end of 2018, the project has begun experimenting with a new electronic sound. The experiments led to the emergence of a new approach that combines the sound of analog synthesizers, acoustic instruments, author’s lyrics and mantras of different traditions. In the band’s current sound you can hear elements of such genres as trip-hop, drone ambient or tribal ambient.

Readers will recognise the band from our Electro Resistance compilation series where they were featured with the tracks “Wind In The Desert” on “Electronic Resistance” and “Meet Me” on “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction”.

<a href="https://shop.microcosmosrecords.com/album/black-spring">Black Spring by Dva Dereva</a>