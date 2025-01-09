Twin Noir presents ‘Schwarze Katze’ single – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Twin Noir is a Berlin-based post-punk/new wave duo formed in 2021 by Cody Barcelona (vocals, electronics, guitar) and Ian Volt (vocals, bass). Their music blends minimalist German lyrics with basslines, atmospheric guitars, synthesizers, and electronic drums, creating a sound influenced by bands like Kraftwerk and DAF.

The duo’s debut EP, “2 Punks and a Tape Machine – Chapter 1”, was released in November 2021, featuring tracks such as “Death Comes Easily” and “Analog”. They followed up with their first full-length album, “2 Punks and a Tape Machine”, in April 2023, which includes songs like “Ich tanz” and “Paul war mal Punk”.

Their second album, “Chapter 2”, was released in September 2024, showcasing tracks like “Durchdrehen” and “Schwarze Katze” for which the band now presents a brand new video. The single comes ahead of a new album expected to be released on January 17th.

The band has been touring intensively with about 60-80 Shows each year. After the tour with She Past Away they followed it up with the mostly sold out EU tour with Traitrs.

Twin Noir tour dates

29.01.2025 Ch – Aarau – Kiff with Traitrs

30.01.2025 Ch – Basel – Kaschemme with Traitrs

31.01.2025 Ch – Winterthur – Gaswerk with Traitrs

01.02.2025 Ger – Lindau – Club Vaudeville with Traitrs

05.02.2025 Ger – Berlin – Rough Trade Berlin

15.03.2025 Cz – Praha – Chapeau Rouge with Je T’aime

18.03.2025 Ger – Hannover – Lux with Traitrs

19.03.2025 Ger – Jena – F-Haus with Traitrs

20.03.2025 Ger – Oberhausen – Kulttempel with Traitrs

21.03.2025 Esp – Barcelona – Upload with Traitrs

22.03.2025 Esp – Madrid – Siroco with Traitrs

25.03.2025 Fr – Marseille – Le Molotov with Traitrs

30.03.2025 Ger – Frankfurt – Nachtleben with Traitrs

02.04.2025 Uk – Glasgow – Ivory Blacks with Traitrs

03.04.2025 Uk – Manchester – Rebellion Club with Traitrs

04.04.2025 Uk – York – Fulford Arms with Traitrs

05.04.2025 Uk – Bristol – Zed Alley with Traitrs

06.04.2025 Uk – London – Lexington with Traitrs

10.04.2025 Ger – Bremen – Tivoli with She Past Away + Ductape

11.04.2025 Dk – Odensen – Posten with She Past Away + Ductape

12.04.2025 Dk – København (Copenhagen) – Kulturhuset Viften with She Past Away + Ductape

02.05.2025 Ger – Trier – Forum Trier with Daf & Robert Görl

03.05.2025 Ger – Essen – Grend with The Harm Grey

10.05.2025 It – Bologna – Covo Club

23.05.2025 Ger – Bielefeld – Cantine

24.05.2025 Ger – Löbau – Club Klinik

27.06.2025 Ger – Hannover – Indiego Glocksee

04.07.2025 Ger – Meschede – Live Am See

05.07.2025 Ger – Kassel – Goldgrube

27.07.2025 Ger – Zwickau – Reborn Festival

13.09.2025 Ger – München – Feierwerk @ Katzenclub with Ductape

07.11.2025 Ger – Göttingen – Exil

14.11.2025 Be – St. Ghislain – Studio Canal 10

15.11.2025 Be – Liège – Le Garage

21.11.2025 Ger – Hamburg – Hafenklang

22.11.2025 Dk – København – Beta 2300

