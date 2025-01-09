Twin Noir presents ‘Schwarze Katze’ single – Out now
Twin Noir is a Berlin-based post-punk/new wave duo formed in 2021 by Cody Barcelona (vocals, electronics, guitar) and Ian Volt (vocals, bass). Their music blends minimalist German lyrics with basslines, atmospheric guitars, synthesizers, and electronic drums, creating a sound influenced by bands like Kraftwerk and DAF.
The duo’s debut EP, “2 Punks and a Tape Machine – Chapter 1”, was released in November 2021, featuring tracks such as “Death Comes Easily” and “Analog”. They followed up with their first full-length album, “2 Punks and a Tape Machine”, in April 2023, which includes songs like “Ich tanz” and “Paul war mal Punk”.
Their second album, “Chapter 2”, was released in September 2024, showcasing tracks like “Durchdrehen” and “Schwarze Katze” for which the band now presents a brand new video. The single comes ahead of a new album expected to be released on January 17th.
The band has been touring intensively with about 60-80 Shows each year. After the tour with She Past Away they followed it up with the mostly sold out EU tour with Traitrs.
Twin Noir tour dates
- 29.01.2025 Ch – Aarau – Kiff with Traitrs
- 30.01.2025 Ch – Basel – Kaschemme with Traitrs
- 31.01.2025 Ch – Winterthur – Gaswerk with Traitrs
- 01.02.2025 Ger – Lindau – Club Vaudeville with Traitrs
- 05.02.2025 Ger – Berlin – Rough Trade Berlin
- 15.03.2025 Cz – Praha – Chapeau Rouge with Je T’aime
- 18.03.2025 Ger – Hannover – Lux with Traitrs
- 19.03.2025 Ger – Jena – F-Haus with Traitrs
- 20.03.2025 Ger – Oberhausen – Kulttempel with Traitrs
- 21.03.2025 Esp – Barcelona – Upload with Traitrs
- 22.03.2025 Esp – Madrid – Siroco with Traitrs
- 25.03.2025 Fr – Marseille – Le Molotov with Traitrs
- 30.03.2025 Ger – Frankfurt – Nachtleben with Traitrs
- 02.04.2025 Uk – Glasgow – Ivory Blacks with Traitrs
- 03.04.2025 Uk – Manchester – Rebellion Club with Traitrs
- 04.04.2025 Uk – York – Fulford Arms with Traitrs
- 05.04.2025 Uk – Bristol – Zed Alley with Traitrs
- 06.04.2025 Uk – London – Lexington with Traitrs
- 10.04.2025 Ger – Bremen – Tivoli with She Past Away + Ductape
- 11.04.2025 Dk – Odensen – Posten with She Past Away + Ductape
- 12.04.2025 Dk – København (Copenhagen) – Kulturhuset Viften with She Past Away + Ductape
- 02.05.2025 Ger – Trier – Forum Trier with Daf & Robert Görl
- 03.05.2025 Ger – Essen – Grend with The Harm Grey
- 10.05.2025 It – Bologna – Covo Club
- 23.05.2025 Ger – Bielefeld – Cantine
- 24.05.2025 Ger – Löbau – Club Klinik
- 27.06.2025 Ger – Hannover – Indiego Glocksee
- 04.07.2025 Ger – Meschede – Live Am See
- 05.07.2025 Ger – Kassel – Goldgrube
- 27.07.2025 Ger – Zwickau – Reborn Festival
- 13.09.2025 Ger – München – Feierwerk @ Katzenclub with Ductape
- 07.11.2025 Ger – Göttingen – Exil
- 14.11.2025 Be – St. Ghislain – Studio Canal 10
- 15.11.2025 Be – Liège – Le Garage
- 21.11.2025 Ger – Hamburg – Hafenklang
- 22.11.2025 Dk – København – Beta 2300
