How Casino Apps Are Revolutionizing Live Dealer Gaming

More than 60% of us now play online casino games using our mobile. It’s become so popular that games, and even casino designs, are created with a mobile-first bias.

Live dealer games are one of the biggest beneficiaries of the switch from online to apps. The concept of accessing that unmistakable casino atmosphere from anywhere in the world has taken over, and now it’s easier than ever to play on the go.

The Rise of Live Dealer Games on Mobile

Demand for live dealer games is on the up. According to Jonas Delin, founder and CEO of Authentic Gaming, up to 50% of all casino games are live dealer games in some markets.

Players love the realistic experience and interactions with dealers that standard games don’t cater to, while providing a more accessible option for those who prefer to play from home.

As the range of games continues to increase in the US, states like New Jersey are seeing numbers drastically increase. Brands such as PlayStar’s NJ casino online app have grown exponentially after adding live dealer games to its mobile offerings. As a result, they are now widely regarded as one of the leading brands in the sector.

Game-Changing Features of NJ Casino Apps

Image by Dinh Quan from Pixabay

Innovation is at the core of all casino apps. They change like shapeshifters overnight, bringing higher quality games, software, and technology, allowing divisions such as live dealer games to flourish.

The ability to access high-definition streaming is the backbone of the success. It feels like you’re sitting at the Bellagio or Casino de-Monte Carlo, but from the comfort of your own home, on the bus, or… well, you get the drift.

Chatting with dealers and players at the table is another innovation that’s taken it to the next level. This brings us nicely to the dealers themselves, who are often highly trained and free to interact with the players at the table.

The range of live dealer games is also increasing. Roulette and blackjack are the go-to for most, but interestingly, some of the most popular live dealer games in 2024 were game shows like Crazy Time and Funky Time. Both titles, created by the geniuses at Evolution Gaming, amassed 30x the average daily hours played across all games.

The Future of Casino Gaming is Here

Few would have predicted that live dealer games would be some of the most popular for casino apps. The fact that we’re now at a point in 2025 where almost half of all games played in some markets are live dealers is incredible.

The best thing about it is that things are only getting started. Mobile tech is growing at an alarming rate. Hardware is getting better. Software is getting better. The boffins at the game developers are lapping it up, and long may that continue.

A crossover of convenience and the casino atmosphere is ticking all the right boxes for players, and generally, in this sector, at least, what the players want, they tend to get. Here’s to the next 12 months of one of the fastest-growing iGaming sectors.

