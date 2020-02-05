Then Comes Silence launches video for ‘We Lose The Night’

“We Lose The Night” is the brand new video for the Swedish post-punk act Then Comes Silence. The track is taken from the upcoming album “Machine”. You can view the video below. The band’s new album “Machine” will be released on March 13.

Post-punk from Stockholm since 2012

Then Comes Silence is a quartet based in Stockholm, Sweden. Since the band’s very first show, as the opening act for A Place to Bury Strangers in 2012, the band released 4 albums: “Then Comes Silence” (2012 – Novoton), “Then Comes Silence II” (2013 – Novoton), “Nyctophillian” (2015 – Novoton) and “Blood” (2017 – Nuclear Blast).

In 2018 the band opened for Fields Of The Nephilim and Chameleons Vox in Germany and they are more frequently playing other festivals in Europe. In 2018 Seth Kapadia and Jens Karnstedt left the band and the former session musicians and touring substitutes Mattias Ruejas Jonson (ex-A Projection) and Spanish born Hugo Zombie (ex-Los Carniceros Del Norte) became the new members in the band.

