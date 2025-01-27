Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the debut album from the French neo-industrial rock project Divine Shade, “Fragments – Vol. 1”. The 9-track album was first teased in December 2024 with the single “Hate and Oblivion”. Thematically the album explores themes centered on resilience so frontman Ren Toner says.

The album features collaborations with artists such as Chris Vrenna (ex-Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, Tweaker), Chris Payne (ex-Tubeway Army, co-writer of Visage’s single “Fade to Grey”), Steve Fox-Harris (guitarist for Gary Numan, Archive) and more.

<a href="https://divineshade.bandcamp.com/album/fragments-vol-1-first-100-copies-signed-by-ren-toner">Fragments-Vol.1 (First 100 copies signed by Ren Toner) by Divine Shade</a>

The band has already had quite of a journey in its rather young existence. They were for instance selected Gary Numan to open his 2022 UK tour and collaborated with Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails) as you could read in the intro.

Below is the band’s most recent single, “Heaven“.

About Divine Shade

Divine Shade is a neo-industrial rock project from Lyon, France, formed by musician Ren Toner in 2014. The band’s sound blends cold wave, industrial, and electronic elements, drawing inspiration from artists like Nine Inch Nails, The Young Gods, and Gary Numan.

In 2014, Divine Shade released its debut EP, “From the Sky”. Over the years, they have toured extensively across Europe including being the support act for Gary Numan during his 2022 UK tour, which included a performance at London’s Wembley Arena before an audience of over 10,000 people.

