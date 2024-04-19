Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

As we reported earlier The Swedish postpunk trio Then Comes Silence just released their newest album, their seventh, “Trickery” on Metropolis Records. They now announce their North American tour dates.

The trio will be performing in 21 cities across the US and Canada, joined by Vision Video, Aurelio Voltaire and Tears For The Dying at various times throughout their tour.

And here is the full album to check out.

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/trickery">Trickery by THEN COMES SILENCE</a>

Then Comes Silence Tour Dates

April 20 – Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Force Fest

April 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

April 23 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *

April 24 – Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *

April 25 – Boston, MA @ Sonia *

April 26 – Lewiston, ME @ L/A Arts *

April 27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB **

April 28 – Toronto , ON @ Velvet Underground **

April 30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

May I – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

May 2 – Chicago IL @ Subterranean **

May 3 – St. Louis. MO @ The Crack Fox **

May 4 – Dubuque, LA @ Fox Den Motel *

May 5- Milwaukee, WI @ The Vivarium *

May 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

May 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar *

May 8 – Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary *

May 9 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls ***

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ***

May 11 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ***

May 12 – TBA ***

* with Vision Video

** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire

*** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire + Tears For The Dying

