The Young Gods pay tribute to the minimalist musician Terry Riley and his ‘In C’ album
(Picture by The Young Gods) Out on September 9 via the Two Gentlemen label, as a 2LP + CD, is the all new The Young Gods album “Play Terry Riley in C”. The album is the follow-up to the 2019 released “Data Mirage Tangram”.
For those who wonder who Terry Riley is, he is a 87 year old American composer and performing musician best known as a pioneer of the minimalist school of composition and known for his innovative use of repetition, tape music techniques, and delay systems. His best known works are the 1964 composition “In C” and the 1969 LP “A Rainbow in Curved Air”, both considered landmarks of minimalism and important influences on experimental music, rock, and contemporary electronic music.
And it’s an interpretation of “In C” which The Young Gods have now recorded as a trio with electronic instruments, drums, and guitars. They have chosen to follow the score and Terry Riley’s indications, while allowing for some additional freedom, for example in terms of managing the sound intensity – which evolves, in several long cycles, from almost silence to eruption and back again.
Here’s a video footage from 2019 with The Young Gods playing “In C” live, so you get an idea of what to expect.
Below is Terry Riley’s “In C”.
