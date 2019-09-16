The Swedish electro act Daybehavior returns with a brand new track: ‘There’s Nothing Else’ – check it out!

The brilliant Stockholm based electropop act Daybehavior have released another track from their forthcoming new album “Based On A True Story”. “There’s Nothing Else” turns out to be a very luscious track in the good tradition of Daybehavior: an exquisite song structure, catchy hooks and a sweet vocal line by frontwoman Paulinda Crescentini.

This is actually the second single from the upcoming album, as the 2015 track “Change” will also show up on the new album, albeit in a new dress. You can listen to the new single below.

Daybehavior is a Swedish indie-pop trio, founded in Stockholm, in 1993 by Tommy Arell, Paulinda Crescentini and Carl Hammar. Their debut album “Adored” was released in 1996 by Swedish indie label North of No South Records (NONS). Per Gessle’s company JimmyFun Music, released the album in 15 countries worldwide. During 1998 and 1999 they,recorded their follow-up album with Kevin Petri, engineer on Massive Attack’s debut album “Blue Lines” (1991). NONS, dealing with financial problems, went into bankruptcy in 1999 and the album was locked from being released.

By 2003, Crescentini and Hammar decided to finish the album, now updated with some new material. Their second album, “Have You Ever Touched a Dream?” was released in 2004 by American indie label A Different Drum. In 2009, Arell thought it was time to rejoin the band and started to work on new material. During summer and fall 2010, the band recorded their new album, “Follow that car!”, which was released September 2012.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.