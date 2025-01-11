Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is remix of the Front Line Assembly track “Molotov”. The remix features s:cage aka producer Stephen Seto, Famine and Lys Morke (Irene Talló). The latter is a singer-songwriter, producer and visual artist based in Barcelona.

s:cage and Famine have been performing shows together since the mid 2000s. This is their first collaboration and mixes the soundscapes of s:cage and the complex rhythms of Famine. On vocals we find Lys Morke.

The single holds 2 tracks, the remix and an instrumental version.

<a href="https://frontlineassembly.bandcamp.com/album/molotov-remix-feat-s-cage-famine-lys-morke">Molotov (Remix) feat. s:cage + Famine + Lys Morke by Front Line Assembly</a>

Front Line Assembly included the original version of “Molotov” on their 2018 album “WarMech”, which they created as the soundtrack for the video game “AirMech Wastelands”. In 2024, they released remixed versions of “Molotov,” collaborating with artists like Seeming and Encephalon. These remixes also appear on their 2025 album “Mechviruses”, which features reimagined tracks from “WarMech”.

The remix album showcases 10 tracks, with contributions from Artoffact artists such as ULTRA SUNN, Ayria, Bootblacks, Seeming, Encephalon, and Fotocrime, as well as other artists like MVTANT and s:cage.

Listen to the Seeming remix of “Molotov” below:

About Front Line Assembly

Front Line Assembly (FLA) is a Canadian electro-industrial band formed in 1986 by Bill Leeb after his departure from Skinny Puppy. The band is renowned for its fusion of electronic body music (EBM) and industrial sounds.

Throughout its history, FLA has seen a dynamic lineup, with key contributors including Michael Balch, Rhys Fulber, and Chris Peterson.

FLA’s discography boasts over a dozen studio albums and EPs, with releases such as “Tactical Neural Implant” and “Hard Wired”, both considered classics.

With “Echogenetic” (2013) the band returned to purely electronic roots, while “WarMech” (2018) served as a soundtrack for the game “AirMech Wastelands”. Their 2025 album, “Mechviruses”, features reimagined tracks from “WarMech” remixed by various artists.

