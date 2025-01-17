Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Prodigy have announced the first live solo performance in North America since 2017 besides their Coachella Weekend One performance. Liam Howlett and Maxim will be joined by drummer Leo Crabtree and guitarist Rob Holliday.

Following their Coachella Weekend One performance, they will perform at The Warfield Theatre for their only confirmed North American performance beyond the festival. The Warfield show also marks The Prodigy’s first stateside solo show since 2017.

The show happens on April 14, at The Warfield Theatre located at 982 Market Street, San Francisco, CA. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 10 am PT.

After the tragic loss of Keith Flint in 2019, things looked uncertain for the band. But since their return to the stage in July 2022, the band has continued to perform live across headline slots at festivals including Reading & Leeds, Isle of Wight, and many more, as well as their own UK & European headline arena tours.

The Prodigy are at the moment at work in the studio, crafting new material to follow up their album “No Tourists”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

