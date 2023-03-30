The Orphanage Committee – A Significant Change (Album – EE Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This work by the Belgian solo-project The Orphanage Committee was released by the end of 2022. It features ten songs composed by Orphan S.C. Wallace.

Content: This work is mixing Experimental sound treatments with Minimal-Electro. Parts of the work remind me of the early 80s Electro-experiments of Throbbing Gristle and SPK. Sound collages, field recordings and spoken samplings are inviting the listener to visit the very own sound universe by this artist.

+ + + : This work is quite different to other albums I heard from the artist and which were all released in a short lapse of time. I like the Electro minimalism of this opus which reminds me of the ‘anti-music’ approach of the aforementioned Experimental pioneers. Especially the first side of the vinyl reveals a few outstanding cuts like “Factory Solicitant” and “Agnostic Ballad”. The second side takes off with another great piece of minimalism entitled “The Good Things We Do”.

– – – : The least I can say is that The Orphanage Committee is a little bit versatile; every single work sounds different and there’re even different influences featured at one album.

Conclusion: This is a cool album which I’m sure will appeal for addicts of the early 80s Electronics and -Experimental music.

Best songs: “The Good Things We Do”, “Factory Solicitant”, “Agnostic Ballad”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088677280058

Label: www.eetapes.be / www.facebook.com/eriek.vanhavere


