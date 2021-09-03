The female fronted dark electro pop act Diffuzion is back with an all new single: ‘Jab # 3​,​1415926535​.​.​. [Ain’t gonna fuck with my brain]’

“Jab # 3​,​1415926535​.​.​. [Ain’t gonna fuck with my brain] ” is the title of an all new 8-track strong EP by the female fronted dark electro pop act Diffuzion.

Lead singer Xev explained the title as this: “‘Ain’t Gonna Fuck With My Brain!’ is a quite usual expression we use in Russian language when somebody annoys you with repetitive and unnecessary information. So why not make a song out of it.”

Combine that with the the highly frustrating Covid19 lockdown situation with a physical separation of over 7000 km across the Atlantic ocean between both members and you get the idea where this comes from. The whole resulted in an excellent cut!

Besides the title track we also get an excellent, but really an excellent, rework by Aesthetische of “The Blessed”. The title track was reworked by First Aid 4 Souls, Cubic, Aesthetische, Matthew Creed, Neikka RPM and Acylum vs. Aengeldust.

You can download this rather attractive release below, first on Bandcamp, later on on all other services.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/jab-31415926535-aint-gonna-fuck-with-my-brain-ep">Jab # 3,1415926535… [Ain't gonna fuck with my brain] EP by DIFFUZION</a>