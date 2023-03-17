The Chemical Brothers release new single ‘No Reason’ today and announce tour
The Chemical Brothers have released a new single called “No Reason”. The track, featured in their recent live shows and DJ sets, is composed of a cascading melody, and a very acid riff driven instrumental line with a military brassband sounding like drum. Old school all the way.
The single is accompanied by a “Neon Marching Band” video directed by Smith and Lyall, with choreography and performance by Gecko Theatre, which was showcased during the band’s 2022 festival performances.
“No Reason” has been mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios, who has also worked on remastering The Beatles’ back catalog.
The single will be available as a limited edition red vinyl 12-inch, which includes a previously unreleased B-side track, “All Of A Sudden.” Pre-orders begin on March 17th, and the single will be available on April 28th, 2023.
“No Reason” is the first new music from The Chemical Brothers since their 2021 release, “The Darkness That You Fear.” They are presently working on their next album, following their 2019 release, “No Geography.”
The Chemical Brothers are scheduled to perform as headliners at various festivals around the world this year. Their live show can be experienced at:
- Sat 25th Estéreo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia
- Fri 14th Coachella, Indio, USA
- Sun 16th Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, USA
- Tue 18th WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA
- Fri 21st Coachella, Indio, USA
- Sat 20th Mallorca Live Festival, Mallorca, Spain
- Fri 2nd NorthSide, Aarhus, Denmark
- Fri 9th Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
- Sat 17th Isle of Wight Festival, UK
- Wed 21st Musgrave Park Cork, Ireland
- Thu 29th Provinssirock Festival, Seinäjoki, Finland
- Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
- Sat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D‘Ezzelino, Italy
- Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
- Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
- Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
- Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
- Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
- Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
- Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK
