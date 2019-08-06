The Awakening on tour with Wayne Hussey (The Mission) in Europe

The Awakening will be supporting Wayne Hussey (The Mission) on the European dates of his upcoming Salad Daze Tour! The Awakening will be playing over 30 shows across Europe from 3 September – 16 October 2019.

The Awakening is a musical gothic / dark rock project founded in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1995 by vocalist, songwriter, guitarist and producer Ashton Nyte. As of 2008 The Awakening has been based in the United States.

Wayne Hussey: “I met Ashton and that beautiful baritone voice of his a few years back and we have since remained friends and supporters of each other’s work. Of course we both also continue to be heavily involved with Michael Ciravolo’s ‘Beauty In Chaos’ project. So it is with huge pleasure I can confirm that Ashton will be supporting me on the mainland Europe (except Greece & Sweden) leg of my ‘Salad Daze’ tour. It’ll be great to have him along for the ride. Bring your driving license, Ashton, you can share the driving, there’s an awful lot of it.”

Here are the tour dates:

3 SEP – KULTURFABRIK – KREFELD, GERMANY

4 SEP – MTC – COLOGNE, GERMANY

5 SEP – MUK – GIESSEN, GERMANY

7 SEP – SING SING – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC

8 SEP – OLD MONASTRY – WROCLAW, POLAND

9 SEP – POGLOS – WARSAW, POLAND

11 SEP – BINUU – BERLIN, GERMANY

12 SEP – MUZ – HANNOVER, GERMANY

13 SEP – KULTUURKELLER – FULDA, GERMANY

14 SEP – MONKEY’S MUSIC CLUB – HAMBURG, GERMANY

15 SEP – MOVIE – BIELEFELD, GERMANY

17 SEP – VICTORIE – ALKMAAR, NETHERLANDS

18 SEP – PAARD – DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS

19 SEP – LIMBURG THEATRE – HEERLEN, NETHERLANDS

20 SEP – JK2470 – RETIE – BELGIUM

21 SEP – ENTREPOT – ARLON, BELGIUM

22 SEP – B53 – EERNEGEM, BELGIUM

23 SEP – GARAGE CLUB – SAARBRUCKEN, GERMANY

24 SEP – KOHI – KARLSRUHE, GERMANY

26 SEP – LE BUS PALLADIUM – PARIS, FRANCE

27 SEP – CABARET VAUBAN – BREST, FRANCE

28 SEP – THE JOKER’S CLUB – ANGERS, FRANCE

29 SEP – VENUE TBC – BORDEAUX, FRANCE

30 SEP – SECRET PLACE – MONTPELLIER, FRANCE

1 OCT – LA NAU – BARCELONA, SPAIN

2 OCT – TONELADOS – VALENCIA, SPAIN

3 OCT – STAGESOUND – MADRID, SPAIN

5 OCT – RCA CLUB – LISBON, PORTUGAL

6 OCT – HARD CLUB – PORTO, PORTUGAL

8 OCT – LE ROCK ‘N EAT – LYON, FRANCE

9 OCT – LIGERIA – MILANO, ITALY

10 OCT – FREAKOUT – BOLOGNA, ITALY

11 OCT – CARACOL – PISA, ITALY

13 OCT – ROBOT – BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

15 OCT – CHELSEA – VIENNA, AUSTRIA

16 OCT – DER CULT – NUREMBERG , GERMANY

