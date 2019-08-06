Suicide Commando re-releases ‘Hellraiser’ as a 4-track limited Picture Vinyl single

In 2000 the Belgian industrial act Suicide Commando released “Mindstrip”, the project’s fourth album. That album held the track “Hellraiser (Psychopath 01-Version)” which became an instant classic. Hellelectro was born.

“Hellraiser 2019” is now being released a a limited Picture Vinyl including an also brandnew version of “Mindstripper”, the original version of “Hellraiser” and the non-album track “Kevorkian” (from the “Comatose Delusion” single). You can order the vinyl right here.

Note that the 2000 version of the single held the original version (“Hellraiser (Psychopath 01-Version)”) next to a VNV Nation remix of the title track, “Fragment Of Torture” and “Hellraiser (Psychopath 02-Version)”.

The tracklist for the limited Picture Vinyl

Hellraiser (Post Mortem – 2019)

Mindstripper (Re-Stripped – 2019)

Hellraiser (Psychopath 01 Version – 2000)

Kevorkian (Original Version – 2000)

