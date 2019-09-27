SYZYGYX premieres ‘Dangerous Creature’ exclusively on Side-Line

“Dangerous Creature” is a brand new video taken off SYZYGYX’s new album “Fading Bodies” which will be out October 11th on Negative Gain (North America) and Cold Transmission (Europe). This is the second full length album for the band, and the song we present now is about universal energy in an intimate way. The video was directed by Luna Blanc and Josh Clark

Behind SYZYGYX we find the Washington D.C. duo Luna Blanc and Josh Clark. While Josh has an extensive background in electronic music and audio engineering (known as DJ Impulse, he used to make music with Sinthetix/Corrupt Souls in the Drum N Bass genre), Luna has always experimented with keyboards, and music composition from a young age, but pursued photography, writing and film in College.

You can check out another track below and pre-order the band’s upcoming album.

<a href="http://syzygy-x.bandcamp.com/album/fading-bodies">Fading Bodies by S Y Z Y G Y X</a>

