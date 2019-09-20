Synth-/electropop act Gimme Shelter announces new album with ‘Friedensfahrt’ video

Gimme Shelter, Shooting, Theresienwiese, München

Gimme Shelter is a German synthpop/electropop act founded by the duo-act Robert Grolms and Niko Kötzsch. “Friedensfahrt” is the band’s debut album offering fourteen tracks and a video for the title track has now been released. Musically the band has a very Melotron / Mondträume sounding approach, so it will surely appeal to the fans of the better electropop sound!

You can watch the video below. The album “Friedensfahrt” will be released on September 27 2019 on EKP/Space Race Records and was produced by Rob Early.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.