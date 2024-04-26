Synapsyche returns with 4th studio album, ‘Anti’ – Out now
The 4th Synapsyche studio album, “Anti”, is out now as a 2CD set and as download on Bandcamp. The first disc holds 12 tracks of melodic dark elektro / industrial pop, while the second disc in this limited edition 2CD digipak, titled “Apocryphal Psalms”, features unique versions and remixes by artists such as Darkness On Demand, Lovelorn Dolls, Aiboforcen, Acylum, Miss Suicide, Fragile Child, Zeitgeist2511, Statik Sekt, Matt Hart and Dilatory Destruction.
“Anti” turns out to be a conceptual release which – and we quote the Italian duo – “delves into the rebellious odyssey of a 21st-century-born Messiah, diverging from the path of Jesus Christ.” As a result each song carries a double meaning, touching on provocative themes such as euthanasia, betrayal, adultery, feminism, love’s demise, and occultism à la Lavey/Crowley. All tracks were written and composed by Synapsyche (Marco Katatronik and Stefano Mannequinetik) except for “The Last Dying Flame” written and composed by Synapsyche and Chris Harms.
Below is the Bandcamp version, you can get the 2CD set from the Alfa Matrix webstore.
