Swedish synthpop act Lowe reunite for Ukraine

More and more scene bands are organising fundraisings to help Ukraine, we can only appluad this ! The Swedish synthpop act Lowe have now announced that they have reunited (with all original members as a quartet) for the release of “Uniform Alpha”, a new tribute song for Ukraine.

“It felt like a natural and urgent thing to release “Uniform Alpha” and show our support for our friends and fans in Ukraine”, says singer Leo.

“It’s so surreal and absolutely heartbreaking, that many of the places and people we’ve visited and learned to love, are going through this horrendous nightmare”, says original member Mehdi who has now rejoined the band.

“Uniform Alpha” features an excerpt of the poem “Wings” by Ukrainian poet Lina Kostenko read by Ukrainian actor Bogdan Stupka, and the artwork and symbols were created by award winning Ukrainian designer Dmytro Yarynych.

Outside of LOWE’s homeland Sweden, Ukraine is the country where the band has played the most. The video for “Uniform Alpha” has been put together using footage from their tours and shows across Ukraine over the years. “Uniform Alpha” is Lowe’s first release in over 10 years and is out now.

All proceeds will go to UNICEF in Ukraine.

<a href="https://lowemusic.bandcamp.com/track/uniform-alpha">Uniform Alpha by LOWE</a>

The video for the single can be viewed below.