Spanish electropop act Mondträume returns with an all new EP: ‘The Unknown Path’
Since 2010, the Spanish act Mondträume has been seducing the dark souls with their somber…
Since 2010, the Spanish act Mondträume has been seducing the dark souls with their somber synth pop music with an edge. After two successful full length albums and several charting EP’s the band’s founding member Pikotto (aka Jose Ignacio Castaño Marquinez) returns with the new 7-track EP “The Unknown Path”.
You will discover a brand new line-up including the new band members Ivan Derbenev (Antilav, Himmash) and Madil Hardis (who also recently collaborated with Ashbury Heights, Psy’Aviah, etc.). The EP holds 4 new songs plus 3 remixes by Ruined Conflict, Aiboforcen and Elektrostaub.
The EP is available for immediate download via Bandcamp with other platforms to ofllow in the next few weeks.
Here’s the video trailer for the new EP.
