Swedish electro pop act The Ghost Of Helags launch brand new single – listen here

Something nice arrived this afternoon from the Warsaw Recordings HQ, namely the new single from The Ghost Of Helags: “Night Summer Waiting”. The track is taken from the band’s new album which will be released later on in 2021.

On this track the Berlin-based duo again offers crispy female vocals mixed with layers of dreamy atmospheric synthesisers and piano motifs. The song, just like many songs these days, born from a sense of isolation, claustrophobia and paranoia.

Singer Teresa Woischiski comments: “The song was written in the heat of this small mountain village on top of a hill in Italy. Completely isolated from society, only reachable via heavy serpentines, almost dangerous to drive in the rain, as the narrow streets get flooded. The only contact with people was the local bar, but everyone wore masks and human contact was almost impossible. There were no visitors, only a few locals who live there. Between Espressos, red wine and the almost unbearable heat of the South, this track emerged. As an outcry. In a feeling of vertigo, isolation, exhilaration and haziness from the heat. From the pain of being denied human touch and belonging.”

The Ghost of Helags are singer-songwriter and producer duo Teresa Woischiski and John Alexander Ericson. Hailing from Sweden and now located in Berlin, the pair combines dream pop sounds of their Scandinavian roots with electronic nuances inspired by their newfound home.The new track follows the recent 2020 singles including the Chemical Brothers-inspired “Parallel” and the synth-pop single “Chemistry”.

“Night Summer Waiting” is out today on all streaming platforms, you can listen to it below.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.