Studio-X launches two EPs featuring Kyoko Baertsoen for 'Clouds & Trees' - Out now

The Australian dark techno act Studio-X has joined up with Belgian vocalist Kyoko Baertsoen (known for her work with Hooverphonic and Lunascape) for two EPs, “Clouds & Trees” in a ‘Sunrise Edition’ and in a ‘Nightfall Edition’.

You can expect a mix of dreamy vocals meeting industrial beats. The lighter side of both versions – the Sunrise Edition – features remixes by 808 Dot Pop, The Breath Of Life, Aesthetische, Deliscape, and Avarice In Audio.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/clouds-trees-sunrise-edition">Clouds & Trees (Sunrise Edition) by STUDIO-X feat. KYOKO BAERTSOEN</a>

The darker side of “Clouds & Trees” – the Nightfall Edition – comes with remixes by Implant, Elektrostaub, Eleven FX, Infinite Division, and Kilmarth.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/clouds-trees-nightfall-edition">Clouds & Trees (Nightfall Edition) by STUDIO-X feat. Kyoko Baertsoen</a>

In total you get 12 tracks including 10 remixes spread over these two releases.

About Studio-X

Studio-X is an electronic music project founded in Adelaide, Australia, in December 2008 by Matthew M and Lawrie B. The project is known for blending techno, industrial, and trance elements into its music mix.

They released their debut single, “SX v0.1”, in 2009, followed by the album “Neo-Futurism” in 2011 which was released via Alfa Matrix. Subsequent releases include “Breaking The Void” (2014) and “Ad Astra Volantis” (2015), both collaborations with UK artist Simon Carter.

heir discography also features “Neural Torment” (2017), “Wrong” (2018), and “Disconnected” (2020).

The two new “Clouds & Trees” remix EPs are the first sign of life of the project since 2023’s “Cause Of Pain” EP.

