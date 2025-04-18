Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the new Psy’Aviah remix EP “Still Healing (Lectreau Remixes)” featuring Tina Forlorn (Sorrow Stories) on vocals. The release is an addendum to the “Healing” EP, entirely reimagined by Lectreau. You can download it now from Bandcamp or stream it on Spotify and other platforms.

Lectreau is better known as Passenger A from Metroland. You’ll find a mix of electro grooves to driving techno-infused rhythms. “Healing” and “Heaven Is Not Enough” are an exclusive collaboration between Yves Schelpe and Tina Forlorn who crafted both the lyrics and vocal melodies for these 2 songs.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/still-healing-lectreau-remixes">Still Healing (Lectreau Remixes) by PSY'AVIAH feat. SORROW STORIES</a>

What started as a single remix soon evolved into a full-fledged project. With Yves stepping back from production, Tina took the reins alongside Lectreau, and also oversaw the mastering process and the trippy remix-inspired artwork.

The remix EP comes accompanied by an official video for the normal version of “Healing”.

About Psy’Aviah

​Psy’Aviah is an electronic music project from Antwerp, Belgium, founded in 2003 by producer and composer Yves Schelpe. The project blends genres such as industrial rock, trip hop, electropop, and electro-industrial.

Initially, Psy’Aviah featured vocalist Emélie Nicolaï and guitarist Kristof De Clerck. In 2008, they signed with Alfa Matrix and released their second album, “Entertainment Industries”. The single “Moments” featuring Suzi Q. Smith was selected as one of the 20 best submissions in the BBC Next Big Thing 2007 contest.

Over the years, Psy’Aviah has collaborated with various artists, including Jean-Luc De Meyer (Front 242), Jennifer Parkin (Ayria), and Kyoko Baertsoen (Lunascape, ex-Hooverphonic). Their discography includes albums like “Eclectric” (2010), “Introspection / Extrospection” (2011), and “The Xenogamous Endeavour” (2014).

Their music has also been featured in television series and commercials, such as the use of “Our Common Future” in episodes of a TV series aired on VRT’s Eén and “Tired” in a Microsoft campaign for Windows 7.

