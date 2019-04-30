Statiqbloom to release new album on Metropolis: ‘Asphyxia’

(Photo by Katrin Albert) Post-Industrial band Statiqbloom will be releasing their new album entitled “Asphyxia” on Metropolis Records. The Brooklyn-based band is known for their unique brand of dark electronic beat heavy sounds. “Asphyxia” will be available digitally as well as on compact disc and as a limited edition vinyl on June 7th.

The man behind the project is Fade Kainer and was as such originally a solo endeavor started in 2013 in Brooklyn, NY. Denman C. Anderson was added to the lineup in 2016. You might also recognize the band from the remixes they did for such artists as: Hide, Corrections House (members of Neurosis & EyeHateGod, Sanford Parker), Atriarch, Secrets of The Moon, Plack Blauge, Hot Guts and more.

In further news the band has a tour coming up, for which you can find teh dates below.

Tuesday May 28 2019 Newark, NJ QXT’s

Saturday June 1 2019 Berlin, Germany Urban Spree

Thursday June 6 2019 Leipzig, Germany Felsenkeller

Tuesday June 11 2019 London, UK The Glove That Fits

Wednesday June 12 2019 Glasgow, UK Nice N’ Sleazy

Thursday June 13 2019 Aarhus, Denmark Tape

Saturday July 6 2019 Sao Paulo, Brazil Hotel Cambridge

