French techno industrial act Flymeon launches first EP: ‘Randomize’ – check it out

(Photo credit Zach Villegas Aldave) Last year we added the track ‘Randomize’ to our Side-Line Spotify playlist, an excellent pulsating techno industrial tune that deserved our attention. The project behind this rather great act was the Paris based solo project Flymeon. Out now is a brand new EP, equally named “Randomize”.

The new EP includes 5 tracks and the songs were written between France and the Philippines.

“Two countries that are, well, different! There you can see the most beautiful and awful things in the world in the same day. The EP tries to depicts the violence and also the wonders of the world we live in, with tracks evolving from raw, fierce electronic music to wide and beautiful melodies.”

Flymeon fell into music by listening to his dad’s hard-rock records. A few years later, the style changed but the influences are still here with Flymeon’s music being somewhere between techno, electronica and progressive house, often led by hyper-saturated synths.

You can listen to the EP here.

