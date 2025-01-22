Seances share new post-punk single ‘Weighted’ off debut LP

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Milwaukee-based post-punk project Seances have just shared a new video / single, “Weighted“, off their debut album “Power Is A Phantom” out February 28 on Triple Eye Industries. Seances features members of Fight Dice, Tigernite, Devils Teeth, and Faux Fiction.

The project is led by singer and bassist Eric Arsnow, who was inspired to form Seances after attending The Chameleons‘ first Milwaukee show on October 4, 2023. Arsnow stated, “As a fellow bass player, something clicked as I watched Mark Burgess front his band. I wrote an outline for the whole record on bass only a few hours after getting home from the show.”

Collaborators on the project include guitarist Jason Kartz, who contributed guitar parts to the demo “Fade,” and Eric’s sons, Dexter and Paxton, who provided backing vocals. Additionally, Bex V added vocals to tracks like “Forgiveness” and “Hours.”

Regarding the single “Weighted”, Arsnow says that the song’s creation was influenced by his experience during a nighttime drive through Iowa on election day. He mentioned that lyrical themes about acceptance, accountability, and empathy emerged during this time, and the recording process was “super cathartic to pull together.”

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

