SMILE releases video for new single ‘Gotta Run’

Cologne post-punk band SMILE has released “Gotta Run,” a new single with an official video, its first new material since “Hot Friend” in 2025.

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Cologne post-punk band SMILE released the official video for new single “Gotta Run” on October 20, 2026. The track is the group’s first new material since “Hot Friend,” issued in February 2025.

“Gotta Run” was written by vocalist Rubee Fegan with guitarists Lars Fritzsche and Sebastian Lessel, bassist Max Schmidt and drummer Marius Szarnych. Olaf Opal recorded and mixed the track, with additional mixing by Fritzsche and engineering by Luis Müller-Wallraf. Norman Nitzsche handled mastering. The song moves at a brisk tempo, built on tight, driving drums, a rolling bassline and two interlocking guitar parts under Fegan’s near-spoken vocal delivery. The band describes the track as being about leaving a violent system and reckoning afterward with what it taught the body.

SMILE’s official video for the song went up the same day on YouTube. “Gotta Run” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

About SMILE

SMILE formed in Cologne, Germany, when Rubee Fegan, Lars Fritzsche, Sebastian Lessel, Max Schmidt and Marius Szarnych began writing together as friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fegan, an American vocalist, fronts the band and also oversees its visual style. The group released its debut album, “I Hate It Here,” in January 2022. A standalone single, “Doohickey,” followed in July 2023, ahead of the band’s second album, “Price of Progress,” released that October through the Vienna label Siluh Records and produced by Olaf Opal.

SMILE has played alongside acts including Fontaines D.C. on the Skinty Fia Tour in August 2022, Squid in Cologne in September 2023, and Touché Amoré across three German dates in February 2025. The band released the single “Hot Friend” in February 2025 before returning on October 20, 2026, with “Gotta Run” and its official video, its first new music since that single.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com