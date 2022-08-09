Skren – Chaos (Album – Industrialriot)

Genre/Influences: Techno-Body, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Skren is a German male-female duo which self-released their second album “Chaos”.

Content: Skren stands for danceable music and Electro-Minimalism. The composition is driven by Dark-Techno, Industrial and EBM. I also noticed an Electro-Punk touch while a few breaks are bringing moments of rest. The songs are mixing instrumentals and songs with raw, powerful vocals.

+ + + : Skren is a band I can’t remember having ever heard before and which took me by surprise. The composition is well-crafted, progressive, and built up with powerful, unrefined sound treatments. The Industrial sound treatments and menacing bass lines inject an extra dark touch to the work. There are numerous cool songs, but I want to mention “Staub (Album Version)” which sounds to me as an ‘industrialized version of early Front 242’. This band might appeal for Sonic Groove lovers.

– – – : The very few softer cuts aren’t the best exponent of the album, but I don’t see any reason to complain.

Conclusion: “Chaos” is an intelligent work composed by visionary and talented artists. This work is a true revelation so let’s keep an eye on Skren.

Best songs: “Staub”, “Tunnel”, “Untergang”, “Im Kopf”, “Chaos”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist & Label: www.facebook.com/skrenband