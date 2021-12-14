Siva Six – DeathCult (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “DeathCult” is the fifth album by the Greek formation Siva Six. The title of the work is an indication about the inspiration behind this work; death!

Content: Is there a darker theme for a Dark-Electro band than death? “DeathCult” takes off with the previously released single “Ghost Dance” revealing an extreme dark and tormented sound with enraged vocals on top. The song is fully representative for the rest of the work. The songs are characterized by hopping rhythms and sequences, raging choruses with dark strings on top while some epic arrangements now and then inject an extra dramatic touch to the production. Among the tracklist you’ll also notice a few, short intermezzos.

+ + + : Siva Six returns with an inspired and accomplished production; Dark-Electronic music in its purest form. The band isn’t reinventing the music genre, but they have something apart, which is mainly accentuated by the hopping cadence running through the songs. The cold leads only accentuate the icy aspect of the songs. It’s a powerful production characterized by some pretty cool dance cuts like the already mentioned “Ghost Dance”, but I personally prefer “Psychopath” featuring a simple, but efficient female sampling. Another attention grabber is “Fight The Machine” while I also recommend “Lily Dale”.

– – – : I’ve never been a huge fan of short intermezzo tracks so these cuts are perfectly presented.

Conclusion: Siva Six returns with a well-crafted and mature production, which will for sure appeal to all lovers of Dark-Electronic music.

Best songs: “Psychopath”, “Fight The Machine”, “Lily Dale”, “Ghost Dance”, “Alpha”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.sivasix.gr / www.facebook.com/sivasix

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix