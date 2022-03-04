Sinthetik Messiah addresses planetary extinction with new ‘Xenocide’ EP

Industrial bass act, Sinthetik Messiah has just unleashed their new three-song EP, “Xenocide” via Bandcamp….
Industrial bass act, Sinthetik Messiah has just unleashed their new three-song EP, “Xenocide” via Bandcamp. Written and mixed by Bug Gigabyte the single was mastered by Joe haze.

Bug Gigabyte explains the concept behind the single: “In the depths of the multiverse, a planet and its inhabitants go extinct every three seconds. Xenocide is about one of these planets. Artificially intelligent beings have secretly integrated nanobots inside the blood of a humanoid species. By operating in the quantum realm, the humanoids are not able to detect it due to their lack of scientific advancements. One thought, one word is all it takes to wipe the planet away from existence. Their artificial masters have something else in mind, however and it is playing out just like they designed it to.”

The single has 3 tracks: “The Inevitable Prophecy”, “Losing Hope For Man And God” and “Invaders From The Sky”. You will notice on this single that the project blends various elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient & pop.

Below is the “Xenocide ” promo video.

You can download the single right below.


