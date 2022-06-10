Pouppée Fabrikk release comeback album ‘The Dirt’ for the very first time as a ltd edition vinyl

In celebration of Alfa Matrix’s 20th anniversary, Pouppée Fabrikk return with an exclusive vinyl version of their come-back album “The Dirt” which initiated the band’s radical return to their early EBM roots.

Many songs on this album were initially written between 1988-1990 on old four track tapes before getting re-recorded. All songs were remastered to better fit this vinyl format.

Strictly limited to 300 units worldwide, expect this one to be sold out in record time. You can order your copy right here in the Alfa Matrix webstore.

About Pouppée Fabrikk

Pouppée Fabrikk is a Swedish EBM band, started in 1988 by Henrik Björkk and Leif Holm, who both hail from Karlskoga. Originally the band name was meant to be Poupé Fabrikk, but when a friend made their first posters he incorrectly spelt it “Pouppée Fabrikk” and the band kept it like that afterwards.

Initially, the music of Pouppée Fabrikk was influenced by minimalistic electronic acts such as Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft and Nitzer Ebb, in a style some refer to as “Elektronisk Kroppsmusik” or EKM – the Swedish translation of “Electronic Body Music.”

With the addition of Jouni Ollila and Jonas Aneheim on guitar the group moved towards a more crossover/metal style. In 1996 the band decided to take a break and Pouppée Fabrikk was put on hold while the band members worked on various solo projects.

In 2000 the band re-united for a performance at the Tinitus Electronic Festival and announced that they were making a comeback and returning to their roots. They released a four track mini CD in 2001 entitled “Elite Electronics”. A year later both Ollila and Björkk left the band to concentrate on their respective solo careers.

After seven years of dormancy, the band re-united in 2009 with Christiaan Riemslag filling the place of former member Jouni Ollila. The band embarked on numerous live performances in 2010 & 2011. In 2013 the band compiled unreleased and remastered demo tracks along with a few new songs for release on Alfa Matrix as “The Dirt”. This album was preceded by the single “Bring Back The Ways Of Old”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/bring-back-the-ways-of-old-ep">Bring Back The Ways Of Old EP by POUPPÉE FABRIKK</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-dirt-bonus-tracks-version">The Dirt (Bonus Tracks Version) by POUPPÉE FABRIKK</a>

Later on the band also released the “H8 U” single offering remixes by Kant Kino, Aesthetische and Blush Response.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/h8-u-ep">H8 U EP by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

In 2017, the band “upgraded” two classic tracks – “Watch Your Sex” and “No Way Back” – as a digitally released single.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/watch-your-sex-no-way-back">Watch Your Sex / No Way Back by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

In 2019, the band announced the production of a new album, “Armén”, the first full length album of new material since 1998. “Armén” featured the band’s first Swedish language track, “Kom Ta Min Smärta”. Björkk – with the mastering assistance of former member Jouni Ollila – took the lead in producing “Armén”, adopting a more aggressive political theme along with his stated intent “to make the hardest goddamn EBM album ever.” A first single was released as a teaser, “Only Control” featuring also a remix by Spetsnaz as an extra.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/only-control">Only Control by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/arm-n">Armén by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

The COVID-19 pandemic preempted a planned tour in 2020, but the band announced plans to use the time to produce new material. At the end of 2020, the band released the single “Burn Forever,” featuring remixes by Blush Response and Kreign, and Alfa Matrix released a six-disc limited box set anthology entitled “E K M . Anthology 1989-2019”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/burn-forever-ep">Burn Forever EP by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ekm-anthology-1989-2019">EKM – Anthology 1989-2019 by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>