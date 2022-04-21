She 1 · Him 2 releases cover of Bowie’s ‘Fame’ feat. Steven Siebold (Hate Dept./Pigface)

Independent Cleveland based alternative electronic duo She 1 · Him 2 have released their new cover of David Bowie’s “Fame”, featuring Steven Siebold (Hate Dept./Pigface) on guitar. The band features darkwave rocker and former Lestat front-man Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop of Shy Moon. For the occasion the duo has once again teamed up with producer Michael Seifert (Tori Amos, Paul Simon and many other Grammy award winners).

“Fame” can be found at all electronic merchants and streaming services, and the video can be seen on YouTube wherever possible.

The band is releasing tracks over time to fill out their first full EP in the age of the pandemic, and all music and videos have been filmed without either of them seeing each other in person. Over the past few years, they have released “Split the Line” and “Spoken Words to Light”. The duo are currently working on two more tracks to be released in the coming year.