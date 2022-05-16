Dark synthpop act CARV.R back with new single ‘Bloom’
The dark synthpop act CARV.R has just revealed details regarding its newest single, “Bloom”. CARV.R is the project of Providence (Rhode Island) based musician Cristian Carver, primarily known as the drummer for Metropolis Record’s Bella. The project debuted in 2020 with the single “Erase Me.”
In a reaction Cristian Carver says this about the single: “You step into a city wrapped in neon. The world opens for the first time as the glares of the cars blind you and your lungs fill with adventure as you breathe it all in. You don’t know what will happen but you’re ready. This is how the track feels for me and as my first instrumental I wanted to capture the grit and the feeling of possibility. It leans heavy with dark-synth influences and it’s a reminder of the moment my project begun to take shape. This song is a blooming celebration of progress and all it takes to make the future attainable.”
You can check out the track below.
