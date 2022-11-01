Russian dark electro act Kr.Emulate releases anti-war song ‘Пепельно-кровавый’

Some Russian bands do stick their head out to fight the warmonger of their country’s leadership. An example is the Russian dark electro act Kr.Emulate for instance who has a new single out, “Пепельно-кровавый” (“Ash & Blood”), a full blown anti-war song. The song lyrics refer to the setting of the Warhammer 40,000 fictional universe, but the band insists it is definitely an anti-war song, like some other Kr.Emulate songs from their previous releases.

Although the project itself has been around for quite some time, since 2014, its first full-length album “Накрест” was only released in 2020 with a debut EP, “Копоть твоих небес”, being self released in 2017. The song lyrics are written mainly in Russian and have often included an anti-militarist and anti-obscurantist message.

The band got featured on various compilations since its start including on our 2020 compilation “Face The Beat: Session 6” with the track “Idol Voiny”. The band also remixed material for then extreme industrial metal band KaaK, and for the Ukrainian dark electro / futurepop band Proxima Thule , namely in 2021 for their track “Кукольный город”.

Originally a one-man project, Kr.Emulate is now a duo as MaxDetta joined Kr.Emulate as a live guitarist. This should result in a harder sound at live shows.

Here’s the new track

And below are some videos of a Kr.Emulate + MaxDetta joint rehearsal on the MaxDetta Youtube channel.


