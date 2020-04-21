Reactor7X side-project H.O.W. launches first single: ‘A Different Kind Of Reality’

Reactor7X frontman Ad-X has launched a brand new project featuring the female vocalist Yu: H.O.W. which stand for Her Own World. Signed to Alfa Matrix, the song “Happiness Imperative” was released a while ago and featured on multiple compilations offering already a good insight on what the band is about.

Out now via Bandcamp (and other services to follow in the next days) is the debut single “A Different Kind Of Reality”, actually an EP holding 8 tracks. On this EP the Polish duo offer a mix of dark elektro, synth pop and industrial dance with a touch of trance.

The 2 tracks on this single “Happiness Imperative” and “Stalker Girl” appear in their original versions plus in remixes by Aesthetische, Neikka RPM, INVA//ID, Switchface, Jeremiah Kane and Freaky Mind.

Check out the EP below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/a-different-kind-of-reality-ep?campaign=sidelinenews">A Different Kind Of Reality EP by H.O.W.</a>

You can also watch the lyrics video for “Happiness Imperative” on YouTube.

