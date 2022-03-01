Rapoon – Seeds In The Tide Volume 06 (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: This is the sixth chapter in the “Seeds In The Tide”-series by Robin Storey aka Rapoon. The first disc entitled “Keepsakes Ands Oddities From 2013-2016” moves back to rare tracks featured at compilations plus songs originally released on EP’s. The second disc is a live recording from 2013 at the Gorlice Ambient Festival.

Content: Robin Storey is a musician who feels comfortable dealing with different influences. The first disc takes us to the Tribal/Ambient universe of Rapoon. The songs are accentuated by Eastern sound atmospheres, creating this unique mysterious mood. The Tribal input and this Eastern sphere remind me of the great Muslimgauze.

The live disc is different, featuring a more improvised and Experimental style. The mood is getting progressively darker and even becomes a bit hostile while chants are joining in at the final part.

+ + + : The first disc is a great production. There’re less artists like Rapoon dealing with this kind of music. I’ve always liked Eastern sound atmospheres. Slow Tribal rhythms and mysterious, powerful flutes, but still sitar sounds tickle our imagination to dream away. This sixth volume is the last one in a great series devoted to the creative spirit of Rapoon.

– – – : I’m less convinced by the live recording although it’s a cool bonus to the album.

Conclusion: This work reminds us of the genius of Rapoon.

Best songs: “Restless In Gaza”, “Broken Promises”, “Lost”, “Burning Visions”, “Heartfill”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.rapoon.org / www.facebook.com/rapoon.official

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum