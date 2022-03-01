Rapoon – Seeds In The Tide Volume 06 (Album – Zoharum)

March 1, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Ambient, Cinematic. Format: Digital, 2CD. Background/Info: This is the sixth chapter in the…

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 2CD.

Background/Info: This is the sixth chapter in the “Seeds In The Tide”-series by Robin Storey aka Rapoon. The first disc entitled “Keepsakes Ands Oddities From 2013-2016” moves back to rare tracks featured at compilations plus songs originally released on EP’s. The second disc is a live recording from 2013 at the Gorlice Ambient Festival.

Content: Robin Storey is a musician who feels comfortable dealing with different influences. The first disc takes us to the Tribal/Ambient universe of Rapoon. The songs are accentuated by Eastern sound atmospheres, creating this unique mysterious mood. The Tribal input and this Eastern sphere remind me of the great Muslimgauze.

The live disc is different, featuring a more improvised and Experimental style. The mood is getting progressively darker and even becomes a bit hostile while chants are joining in at the final part.

+ + + : The first disc is a great production. There’re less artists like Rapoon dealing with this kind of music. I’ve always liked Eastern sound atmospheres. Slow Tribal rhythms and mysterious, powerful flutes, but still sitar sounds tickle our imagination to dream away. This sixth volume is the last one in a great series devoted to the creative spirit of Rapoon.

– – : I’m less convinced by the live recording although it’s a cool bonus to the album.

Conclusion: This work reminds us of the genius of Rapoon.

Best songs: “Restless In Gaza”, “Broken Promises”, “Lost”, “Burning Visions”, “Heartfill”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.rapoon.org / www.facebook.com/rapoon.official

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Anastave launches 'Cover the Dust', a dark dub infested track

Anastave launches ‘Cover the Dust’, a dark dub infested track

March 1, 2022 bernard
Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket premieres 'Get Out' video

Ukrainian dark electro act Blazerjacket premieres ‘Get Out’ video

February 28, 2022 bernard
US based electro industrial act Scars Are Soulless back with sophomore album 'Resurrection' on Insane Records

US based electro industrial act Scars Are Soulless back with sophomore album ‘Resurrection’ on Insane Records

February 28, 2022 bernard
German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: 'Slow Death'

German wave / witch house act Dedalos returns with first chapter in an album trilogy: ‘Slow Death’

February 28, 2022 bernard

Click Interview’ with Hybryds: ‘Artistic Freedom Is Under Pressure’

February 27, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries