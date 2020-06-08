Rabbit Junk crafts industrial remix of Circle of Dust’s ‘Demoralize’ for 25th anniversary celebration of iconic album

Circle of Dust’s debut album 25th anniversary celebration gets celebrated with Rabbit Junk’s remix of the track “Demoralize.” The duo’s new version pulls back the industrial roots of the track and infuses it with modern electronics for a genre-hybrid piece that is a fitting tribute to the Circle of Dust original.

Circle of Dust, the ’90s industrial project from Klayton (later known as Celldweller), celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 1995 debut album this year, with every track featuring all-new mixes of the songs. The mixes were executed on original gear with separate audio tracks for the first time in over 20 years. Along with each original song being re-released with updated mixes, each will receive remixes from modern artists/producers.

Rabbit Junk’s remix is out now on all platforms from electronic rock label FiXT. Check out the video below.

Recovering album rights for Circle of Dust and Argyle Park

The project launched 4 full-length albums in the ’90s (“Circle of Dust”, “Brainchild”, “Metamorphosis” and “Disengage”). Klayton also created a side-project around that period under the name Argyle Park, which featured a vast collection of guest collaborators, including Tommy Victor of Prong, J.G. Thirlwell of Foetus and Mark Salomon (Stavesacre/Crucified).

The rights to the Circle of Dust and Argyle Park albums were unavailable to Klayton as the original labels they were signed to shut down in the mid-90s. After 2 decades of pursuing a deal to regain ownership of the albums, Klayton was finally able to reclaim the rights in 2015.

Circle of Dust made its return in 2016 as Klayton regained control of the entire Circle of Dust catalog, re-releasing each album with remastered audio and completely re-imagined art. Later the same year, with the project fully resurrected, the new album “Machines of Our Disgrace” was released followed by a feature-length documentary, “Full Circle: The Birth, Death & Rebirth of Circle of Dust”, and full-length remix album “alt_Machines” in 2018.

Now, in 2020, Circle of Dust is releasing a 25th anniversary edition of the 1995 debut album.

